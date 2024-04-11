Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.10?

In last trading session, Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) saw 2.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.10 trading at $0.01 or 0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $149.68M. That closing price of CADL’s stock is at a discount of -123.53% from its 52-week high price of $11.40 and is indicating a premium of 87.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days CADL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $5.10 price level, adding 55.26% to its value on the day. Candel Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 246.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 203.57% in past 5-day. Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) showed a performance of 203.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Candel Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 448.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.53% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.75% during past 5 years.

CADL Dividends

Candel Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.46% institutions for Candel Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Northpond Ventures, Llc is the top institutional holder at CADL for having 1.94 million shares of worth $2.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 1.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.42 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $0.55 million or 1.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.43 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.