BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) At $0.94: What To Do?

In last trading session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at -$0.12 or -11.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.73M. That closing price of BCAN’s stock is at a discount of -77719.15% from its 52-week high price of $731.50 and is indicating a premium of 6.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 738.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.78%, in the last five days BCAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 29.85% to its value on the day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s shares saw a change of -98.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.42% in past 5-day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) showed a performance of -95.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

BCAN Dividends

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.34% institutions for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BCAN for having 16246.0 shares of worth $15191.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 8565.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8009.0.