BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) Currently -146.51% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.04 or 11.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.61M. That closing price of BZFD’s stock is at a discount of -146.51% from its 52-week high price of $1.06 and is indicating a premium of 62.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.11%, in the last five days BZFD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 4.64% to its value on the day. BuzzFeed Inc’s shares saw a change of 72.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.99% in past 5-day. BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) showed a performance of 13.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.47 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -42.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $75.66 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $134.62 million and $67.15 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -43.80% while estimating it to be 8.70% for the next quarter.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.69% institutions for BuzzFeed Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at BZFD for having 15.33 million shares of worth $7.74 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., which was holding about 7.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.11 million shares of worth $1.06 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.