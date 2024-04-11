Buy, Sell Or Hold VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) At $0.54?

In recent trading session, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.09 or 19.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.77M. That most recent trading price of VSME’s stock is at a discount of -1500.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.64 and is indicating a premium of 42.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.23%, in the last five days VSME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 6.9% to its value on the day. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 41.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.41% in past 5-day. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) showed a performance of 27.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

VSME Dividends

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.02% institutions for VS MEDIA Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.