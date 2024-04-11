Buy, Sell Or Hold Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) At $18.33?

In recent trading session, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw 4.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.33 trading at -$0.01 or -0.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.03B. That most recent trading price of HOOD’s stock is at a discount of -12.11% from its 52-week high price of $20.55 and is indicating a premium of 56.85% from its 52-week low price of $7.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.05%, in the last five days HOOD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $18.33 price level, adding 4.03% to its value on the day. Robinhood Markets Inc’s shares saw a change of 43.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) showed a performance of 11.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.2 million shares which calculate 1.62 days to cover the short interests.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Robinhood Markets Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 142.62% while that of industry is 14.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 107.00% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $538.36 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $586.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.35% during past 5 years.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.93% institutions for Robinhood Markets Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (ptc) Ltd is the top institutional holder at HOOD for having 58.06 million shares of worth $579.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, which was holding about 57.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $577.84 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 20.2 million shares of worth $198.15 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $195.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.