Buy, Sell Or Hold Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) At $1.59?

In last trading session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at -$0.06 or -3.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $744.04M. That closing price of PSNY’s stock is at a discount of -211.95% from its 52-week high price of $4.96 and is indicating a premium of 18.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.64%, in the last five days PSNY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 10.42% to its value on the day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s shares saw a change of -29.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.27% in past 5-day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) showed a performance of -4.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.37 million shares which calculate 6.38 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $759.26 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $737.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.54%.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.88% institutions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB is the top institutional holder at PSNY for having 4.4 million shares of worth $7.0 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.23 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 2.6 million shares of worth $4.13 million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $1.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.