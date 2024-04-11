Buy, Sell Or Hold Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) At $10.68?

In recent trading session, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) saw 6.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.68 trading at $0.18 or 1.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.09B. That most recent trading price of PARA’s stock is at a discount of -124.72% from its 52-week high price of $24.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.24% from its 52-week low price of $10.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.71%, in the last five days PARA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $10.68 price level, adding 16.5% to its value on the day. Paramount Global’s shares saw a change of -27.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.66% in past 5-day. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) showed a performance of -7.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86.48 million shares which calculate 4.65 days to cover the short interests.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paramount Global is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 125.00% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 288.90% in the current quarter and calculating 10.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.75 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $7.26 billion and $7.62 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.60% while estimating it to be -3.00% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 111.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.37%.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.90% institutions for Paramount Global that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at PARA for having 93.73 million shares of worth $1.49 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 58.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $936.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.53 million shares of worth $247.11 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $192.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.