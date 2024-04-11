Buy, Sell Or Hold Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) At $14.92?

In recent trading session, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.92 trading at -$0.02 or -0.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.43B. That most recent trading price of OSCR’s stock is at a discount of -24.33% from its 52-week high price of $18.55 and is indicating a premium of 68.36% from its 52-week low price of $4.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.13%, in the last five days OSCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $14.92 price level, adding 1.84% to its value on the day. Oscar Health Inc’s shares saw a change of 63.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.72% in past 5-day. Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) showed a performance of 2.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.31 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oscar Health Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 180.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.15% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 250.00% in the current quarter and calculating 357.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.01 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.1 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.15 billion and $1.52 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 75.50% while estimating it to be 37.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.85% during past 5 years.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.22% institutions for Oscar Health Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OSCR for having 14.35 million shares of worth $214.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 7.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 14.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $212.61 million.

On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.71 million shares of worth $85.25 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $69.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.