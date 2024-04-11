Buy, Sell Or Hold Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) At $2.95?

In last trading session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.95 trading at $0.03 or 1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $389.28M. That closing price of ORGO’s stock is at a discount of -59.32% from its 52-week high price of $4.70 and is indicating a premium of 39.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 739.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.03%, in the last five days ORGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $2.95 price level, adding 3.91% to its value on the day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.50% in past 5-day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) showed a performance of -1.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.01 million shares which calculate 10.47 days to cover the short interests.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Organogenesis Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -125.00% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $101.05 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $114.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -93.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.41%.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.85% institutions for Organogenesis Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Soleus Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ORGO for having 11.73 million shares of worth $38.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.09 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.88 million shares of worth $6.26 million or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.63 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.