Buy, Sell Or Hold Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) At $1.80?

In last trading session, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw 5.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at $0.09 or 5.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $461.70M. That closing price of OCGN’s stock is at a discount of -17.22% from its 52-week high price of $2.11 and is indicating a premium of 81.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.26%, in the last five days OCGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 13.46% to its value on the day. Ocugen Inc’s shares saw a change of 213.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.60% in past 5-day. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) showed a performance of 91.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.4 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.63% during past 5 years.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.34% institutions for Ocugen Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at OCGN for having 11.81 million shares of worth $6.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Luminus Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.22 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.6 million shares of worth $4.13 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.