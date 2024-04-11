Buy, Sell Or Hold Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) At $17.38?

In last trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) saw 34.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.38 trading at -$0.6 or -3.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.91B. That closing price of MARA’s stock is at a discount of -96.14% from its 52-week high price of $34.09 and is indicating a premium of 58.8% from its 52-week low price of $7.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 45.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 76.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.34%, in the last five days MARA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $17.38 price level, adding 15.05% to its value on the day. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.53% in past 5-day. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) showed a performance of -15.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.31 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 107.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -82.35% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 620.00% in the current quarter and calculating 215.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 96.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $191.31 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $184.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $51.13 million and $81.76 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 274.10% while estimating it to be 125.20% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50.00%.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.09% institutions for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MARA for having 17.52 million shares of worth $242.87 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $169.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.03 million shares of worth $69.69 million or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $56.89 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.