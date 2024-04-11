Buy, Sell Or Hold Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) At $6.28?

In recent trading session, Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.28 trading at -$0.23 or -3.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.41M. That most recent trading price of LPCN’s stock is at a discount of -6.69% from its 52-week high price of $6.70 and is indicating a premium of 63.22% from its 52-week low price of $2.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31370.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.53%, in the last five days LPCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $6.28 price level, adding 12.17% to its value on the day. Lipocine Inc’s shares saw a change of 125.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.23% in past 5-day. Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) showed a performance of 58.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 4.83 days to cover the short interests.

Lipocine Inc (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lipocine Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 113.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.55% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -171.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

LPCN Dividends

Lipocine Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.17% institutions for Lipocine Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LPCN for having 0.22 million shares of worth $1.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 80298.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.4 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.71 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 74283.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.