Buy, Sell Or Hold Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) At $44.62?

In last trading session, Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) saw 3.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.62 trading at $4.59 or 11.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.31B. That closing price of JANX’s stock is at a discount of -31.53% from its 52-week high price of $58.69 and is indicating a premium of 87.34% from its 52-week low price of $5.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 741.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.47%, in the last five days JANX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $44.62 price level, adding 8.94% to its value on the day. Janux Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 315.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.78% in past 5-day. Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) showed a performance of 11.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.11 million shares which calculate 1.76 days to cover the short interests.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Janux Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 339.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.82% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -75.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $560k for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $630k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $2.05 million and $1.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -72.70% while estimating it to be -40.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -92.62% during past 5 years.

JANX Dividends

Janux Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.35% institutions for Janux Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at JANX for having 8.67 million shares of worth $102.92 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.1 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $8.02 million or 1.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.