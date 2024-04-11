Buy, Sell Or Hold Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) At $2.72?

In recent trading session, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.72 trading at -$0.01 or -0.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $408.90M. That most recent trading price of HRTX’s stock is at a discount of -18.38% from its 52-week high price of $3.22 and is indicating a premium of 81.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days HRTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $2.72 price level, adding 3.89% to its value on the day. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 60.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.84% in past 5-day. Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) showed a performance of 15.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.55 million shares which calculate 9.17 days to cover the short interests.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Heron Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 200.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.50% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.8 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $29.61 million and $31.76 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.80% while estimating it to be 8.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.01% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.50%.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.08% institutions for Heron Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at HRTX for having 11.75 million shares of worth $13.63 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.72 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.95 million shares of worth $4.58 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.56% of company’s stock.