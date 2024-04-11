Buy, Sell Or Hold FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) At $2.01?

In last trading session, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at -$0.09 or -4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $280.82M. That closing price of FREY’s stock is at a discount of -402.49% from its 52-week high price of $10.10 and is indicating a premium of 39.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.29%, in the last five days FREY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $2.01 price level, adding 9.46% to its value on the day. FREYR Battery Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.84% in past 5-day. FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) showed a performance of 23.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.65 million shares which calculate 4.98 days to cover the short interests.

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FREYR Battery Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -47.14% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -144.40% in the current quarter and calculating -16.70% decrease in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 25 and February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.77% institutions for FREYR Battery Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at FREY for having 13.46 million shares of worth $27.06 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kim, LLC , which was holding about 11.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.11 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 3.27 million shares of worth $6.57 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $2.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.