Buy, Sell Or Hold Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) At $4.66?

In recent trading session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.66 trading at -$0.08 or -1.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.43B. That most recent trading price of FSM’s stock is at a discount of -5.58% from its 52-week high price of $4.92 and is indicating a premium of 44.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days FSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $4.66 price level, adding 5.28% to its value on the day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.87% in past 5-day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) showed a performance of 37.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.19 million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 64.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -154.55% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 700.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.49% institutions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at FSM for having 29.9 million shares of worth $96.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 7.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.54 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.48 million shares of worth $42.1 million or 5.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.4 million in the company or a holder of 3.89% of company’s stock.