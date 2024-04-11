Buy, Sell Or Hold Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) At $0.61?

In recent trading session, Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.07 or 12.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.90M. That most recent trading price of EYEN’s stock is at a discount of -859.02% from its 52-week high price of $5.85 and is indicating a premium of 18.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.20%, in the last five days EYEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 36.31% to its value on the day. Eyenovia Inc’s shares saw a change of -70.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.74% in past 5-day. Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) showed a performance of -63.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.57 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eyenovia Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.85% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.30% in the current quarter and calculating -12.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 130,650.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $820k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $950k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.26% during past 5 years.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.14% institutions for Eyenovia Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at EYEN for having 4.38 million shares of worth $2.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $0.44 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.71 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $0.43 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.