Buy, Sell Or Hold Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) At $23.23?

In recent trading session, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.23 trading at $3.41 or 17.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $960.56M. That most recent trading price of ELVN’s stock is at a discount of -2.58% from its 52-week high price of $23.83 and is indicating a premium of 57.81% from its 52-week low price of $9.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 159.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.20%, in the last five days ELVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $23.23 price level, adding 10.62% to its value on the day. Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 67.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.89% in past 5-day. Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) showed a performance of 82.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.33 million shares which calculate 41.97 days to cover the short interests.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enliven Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.47% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.80% in the current quarter and calculating -51.20% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.16% during past 5 years.

ELVN Dividends

Enliven Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.99% institutions for Enliven Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at ELVN for having 9.0 million shares of worth $183.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 21.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $118.35 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $18.28 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.