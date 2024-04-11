Buy, Sell Or Hold Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) At $0.16?

In last trading session, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.0 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.20M. That closing price of BIOL’s stock is at a discount of -29337.5% from its 52-week high price of $47.10 and is indicating a premium of 18.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.69%, in the last five days BIOL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 15.79% to its value on the day. Biolase Inc’s shares saw a change of -85.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.88% in past 5-day. Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) showed a performance of 20.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.29 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Biolase Inc (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 99.10% in the current quarter and calculating 99.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $10.47 million and $14.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.50% while estimating it to be -1.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.23% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.91% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

BIOL Dividends

Biolase Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.24% institutions for Biolase Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at BIOL for having 0.19 million shares of worth $29620.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25018.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4002.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10911.0 shares of worth $1745.0 or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5387.0 shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $861.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.