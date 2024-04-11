BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.08?

In recent trading session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.08 trading at -$0.02 or -0.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.81B. That most recent trading price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -86.69% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 20.13% from its 52-week low price of $2.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.81%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $3.08 price level, adding 4.35% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Ltd’s shares saw a change of -13.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.77% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of -0.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.87 million shares which calculate 4.33 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -160.00% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -166.70% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -29.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $134.05 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $142.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2024.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 26 and July 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.19% institutions for BlackBerry Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at BB for having 46.72 million shares of worth $258.39 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fifthdelta Ltd, which was holding about 42.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $233.61 million.

On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.75 million shares of worth $78.9 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $55.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.