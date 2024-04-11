Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Drops -13.18 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) saw 6.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.08 trading at -$0.01 or -13.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.17M. That closing price of BENF’s stock is at a discount of -20525.0% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 37.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.18%, in the last five days BENF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.08 price level, adding 51.57% to its value on the day. Beneficient’s shares saw a change of -84.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.48% in past 5-day. Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) showed a performance of -5.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

BENF Dividends

Beneficient is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.37% institutions for Beneficient that are currently holding shares of the company. Hatteras Investment Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at BENF for having 49.43 million shares of worth $148.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 20.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.45 million.