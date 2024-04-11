Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $25.64?

In last trading session, Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.64 trading at -$0.22 or -0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.04B. That closing price of RNA’s stock is at a discount of -7.88% from its 52-week high price of $27.66 and is indicating a premium of 81.2% from its 52-week low price of $4.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.85%, in the last five days RNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $25.64 price level, adding 5.63% to its value on the day. Avidity Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 183.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.75% in past 5-day. Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) showed a performance of 21.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.62 million shares which calculate 5.79 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avidity Biosciences Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 316.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.50% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.40% in the current quarter and calculating -18.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.93 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $2.23 million and $2.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.20% while estimating it to be 31.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -57.60% during past 5 years.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.