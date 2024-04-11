Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) At $6.90: What To Do?

In last trading session, Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.90 trading at -$0.29 or -4.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $436.36M. That closing price of CDMO’s stock is at a discount of -205.07% from its 52-week high price of $21.05 and is indicating a premium of 41.01% from its 52-week low price of $4.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.03%, in the last five days CDMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $6.90 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. Avid Bioservices Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.70% in past 5-day. Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) showed a performance of 6.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.84 million shares which calculate 5.4 days to cover the short interests.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avid Bioservices Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 13.70. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.45 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2666.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

CDMO Dividends

Avid Bioservices Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.