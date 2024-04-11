Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $126.98?

In recent trading session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $126.98 trading at $1.8 or 1.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $130.55B. That most recent trading price of ARM’s stock is at a discount of -29.15% from its 52-week high price of $164.00 and is indicating a premium of 63.38% from its 52-week low price of $46.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.44%, in the last five days ARM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $126.98 price level, adding 6.23% to its value on the day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s shares saw a change of 68.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.07% in past 5-day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) showed a performance of -1.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.93 million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) estimates and forecasts

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $875.62 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $854.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 90.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.22% institutions for Arm Holdings plc. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd is the top institutional holder at ARM for having 0.37 million shares of worth $19.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rheos Capital Works Inc., which was holding about 90000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.82 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 46815.0 shares of worth $2.51 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21272.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.