Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $12.34?

In last trading session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) saw 2.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.34 trading at -$0.15 or -1.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of ARQT’s stock is at a discount of -24.8% from its 52-week high price of $15.40 and is indicating a premium of 85.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.20%, in the last five days ARQT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $12.34 price level, adding 6.3% to its value on the day. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 282.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.14% in past 5-day. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) showed a performance of 22.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.99 million shares which calculate 2.71 days to cover the short interests.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 165.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.13% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.50% in the current quarter and calculating 40.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 76.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.94 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $2.78 million and $5.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 401.30% while estimating it to be 317.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.07% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.80%.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.04% institutions for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARQT for having 9.21 million shares of worth $87.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., which was holding about 8.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.76 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.21 million shares of worth $35.97 million or 6.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $13.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.