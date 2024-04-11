Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.26?

In recent trading session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.26 trading at -$0.05 or -1.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.58B. That most recent trading price of ALTM’s stock is at a discount of -70.66% from its 52-week high price of $7.27 and is indicating a premium of 7.28% from its 52-week low price of $3.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.16%, in the last five days ALTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $4.26 price level, adding 6.37% to its value on the day. Arcadium Lithium PLC’s shares saw a change of -37.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.43% in past 5-day. Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) showed a performance of -11.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59.89 million shares which calculate 4.25 days to cover the short interests.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcadium Lithium PLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $283.06 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $296.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

ALTM Dividends

Arcadium Lithium PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.45% institutions for Arcadium Lithium PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ALTM for having 0.22 million shares of worth $13.24 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 96236.0 shares of worth $6.64 million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77353.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.