Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.89?

In recent trading session, Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at $0.05 or 2.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $167.01M. That most recent trading price of AMPX’s stock is at a discount of -462.43% from its 52-week high price of $10.63 and is indicating a premium of 5.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 588.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.68%, in the last five days AMPX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $1.89 price level, adding 13.3% to its value on the day. Amprius Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -64.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.13% in past 5-day. Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) showed a performance of -33.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amprius Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.33% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.79 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $610k and $1.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 193.40% while estimating it to be 58.70% for the next quarter.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.09% institutions for Amprius Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AMPX for having 0.84 million shares of worth $6.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 0.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.61 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.64 million shares of worth $4.62 million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.