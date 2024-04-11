Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) At $1.56: What To Do?

In last trading session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw 5.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.56 trading at $0.02 or 1.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $326.62M. That closing price of AKBA’s stock is at a discount of -58.97% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 66.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.30%, in the last five days AKBA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $1.56 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.70% in past 5-day. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) showed a performance of 8.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.13 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 54.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 8.90. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.34 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $40.13 million and $56.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.50% while estimating it to be -12.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.46% during past 5 years.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.