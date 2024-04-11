Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) At $5.40: What To Do?

In last trading session, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) saw 3.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.40 trading at -$0.16 or -2.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.21B. That closing price of AGL’s stock is at a discount of -436.85% from its 52-week high price of $28.99 and is indicating a premium of 17.78% from its 52-week low price of $4.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.88%, in the last five days AGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $5.40 price level, adding 4.26% to its value on the day. Agilon Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -56.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.68% in past 5-day. Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) showed a performance of -9.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.96 million shares which calculate 9.04 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agilon Health Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.91% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -125.00% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.6 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.6 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.14 billion and $1.15 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.00% while estimating it to be 39.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.65% during past 5 years.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110.54% institutions for Agilon Health Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGL for having 100.0 million shares of worth $540.0 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 24.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 60.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $328.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and New Economy Fund (The) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 28.37 million shares of worth $153.19 million or 6.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.21 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $119.94 million in the company or a holder of 5.42% of company’s stock.