Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) At $32.93: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.93 trading at -$0.64 or -1.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.11B. That most recent trading price of AFRM’s stock is at a discount of -59.37% from its 52-week high price of $52.48 and is indicating a premium of 73.28% from its 52-week low price of $8.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.91%, in the last five days AFRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $32.93 price level, adding 6.95% to its value on the day. Affirm Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.55% in past 5-day. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) showed a performance of -12.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.33 million shares which calculate 3.95 days to cover the short interests.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Affirm Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 67.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.65% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $549.69 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $574.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -58.94% during past 5 years.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.21% institutions for Affirm Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at AFRM for having 26.68 million shares of worth $409.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 22.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $337.53 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.13 million shares of worth $323.92 million or 8.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $114.37 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.