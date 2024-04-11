AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) Share Price Rebounds 65.42% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.21 trading at $0.0 or 0.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $292.24M. That most recent trading price of ADTH’s stock is at a discount of -23.99% from its 52-week high price of $3.98 and is indicating a premium of 65.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 630.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.16%, in the last five days ADTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $3.21 price level, adding 2.73% to its value on the day. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s shares saw a change of 121.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.16% in past 5-day. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) showed a performance of 12.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AdTheorent Holding Company Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 167.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 700.00% while that of industry is 10.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -111.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.56 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $32.67 million and $37.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.80% while estimating it to be 9.60% for the next quarter.

ADTH Dividends

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.38% institutions for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Corbin Capital Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at ADTH for having 2.87 million shares of worth $4.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 2.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.9 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.67 million shares of worth $2.7 million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.