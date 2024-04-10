ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Is A Buy According To Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) has a beta value of -0.05 and has seen 5.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.26B, closed the last trade at $20.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.25% during that session. The ZTO stock price is -46.73% off its 52-week high price of $30.05 and 22.36% above the 52-week low of $15.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Sporting -1.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ZTO stock price touched $20.48 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares have moved -3.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) have changed 1.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.94%, compared to -3.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 15.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.80%.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 3.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.52% with a share float percentage of 45.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 41.79 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 6.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $482.95 million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 36.8 million shares of worth $1.02 billion while later fund manager owns 5.02 million shares of worth $139.66 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.