YPF ADR (YPF) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 3.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.55B, closed the last trade at $21.75 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The YPF stock price is -0.32% off its 52-week high price of $21.82 and 56.0% above the 52-week low of $9.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YPF stock price touched $21.75 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, YPF ADR shares have moved 26.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) have changed 23.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

YPF ADR (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YPF ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 90.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.39%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.10% and 29.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.46 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.26 billion and $4.46 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.80% for the current quarter and 3.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 214.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.10%.

YPF Dividends

YPF ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.60% with a share float percentage of 50.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YPF ADR having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Helikon Investments Ltd with over 9.98 million shares worth more than $148.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Helikon Investments Ltd held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 3.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.89 million and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Causeway Emerging Markets Fund and SCM Tr-ICON Natural Resources & Infrastructure Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $4.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $5.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.