XP Inc Shares Are Up 133.89% Since The Beginning Of The Year

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 5.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.88B, closed the last trade at $25.33 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 1.44% during that session. The XP stock price is -9.4% off its 52-week high price of $27.71 and 57.68% above the 52-week low of $10.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.21 million shares.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Sporting 1.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the XP stock price touched $25.33 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, XP Inc shares have moved -2.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) have changed 0.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XP Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.15%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.10% and 2.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $804.36 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $830.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 15.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.70%.

XP Dividends

XP Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.33% with a share float percentage of 75.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XP Inc having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 34.41 million shares worth more than $807.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 29.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $694.83 million and represent 6.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.68% shares in the company for having 20.38 million shares of worth $478.05 million while later fund manager owns 9.67 million shares of worth $261.19 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.