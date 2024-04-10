Will Current Price Volatility Hamper KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Future Potential?

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.85B, closed the recent trade at $100.39 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.12% during that session. The KKR stock price is -3.08% off its 52-week high price of $103.48 and 52.4% above the 52-week low of $47.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 million shares.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) trade information

Sporting 0.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KKR stock price touched $100.39 or saw a rise of 2.15%. Year-to-date, KKR & Co. Inc shares have moved 21.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) have changed 3.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KKR & Co. Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.54%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.20% and 57.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.66 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.22 billion and $1.45 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.00% for the current quarter and 23.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 41.79% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.12%.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.66 at a share yield of 0.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.75% with a share float percentage of 76.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KKR & Co. Inc having a total of 1,194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 42.81 million shares worth more than $4.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Capital International Investors held 4.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 41.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.18 billion and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 20.87 million shares of worth $2.09 billion while later fund manager owns 17.71 million shares of worth $1.77 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.