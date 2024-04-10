Why Should You Consider Adding Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) To Your Portfolio?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the recent trade at $5.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.70% during that session. The SAND stock price is -14.94% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and 27.87% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

Sporting -1.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SAND stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares have moved 9.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) have changed 15.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.14%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -88.90% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.5 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.39% over the past 5 years.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 1.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.10% with a share float percentage of 62.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sandstorm Gold Ltd having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP with over 47.97 million shares worth more than $245.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP held 16.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 28.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.89 million and represent 9.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 15.76 million shares of worth $73.42 million while later fund manager owns 13.98 million shares of worth $71.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.72% of company’s outstanding stock.