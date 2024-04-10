Why Should We Buy Nuburu Inc (BURU) Stock?

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.27M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.79% during that session. The BURU stock price is -2017.65% off its 52-week high price of $3.60 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Sporting 5.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BURU stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 32.0%. Year-to-date, Nuburu Inc shares have moved 13.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) have changed 20.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nuburu Inc (BURU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.46% over the past 6 months.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.29% with a share float percentage of 4.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuburu Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Periscope Capital Inc. with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Periscope Capital Inc. held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90654.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $90654.0 while later fund manager owns 60499.0 shares of worth $42500.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.