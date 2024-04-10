Why Should We Buy High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock?

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.97M, closed the last trade at $2.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.24% during that session. The HITI stock price is -19.25% off its 52-week high price of $2.85 and 52.3% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 481.14K shares.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

Sporting -1.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HITI stock price touched $2.39 or saw a rise of 16.14%. Year-to-date, High Tide Inc. shares have moved 46.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) have changed 46.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.33.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that High Tide Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $93.79 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.01% over the past 5 years.

HITI Dividends

High Tide Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 12 and June 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.95% with a share float percentage of 12.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with High Tide Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 1.79 million shares worth more than $2.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVA Family Office, LLC, with the holding of over 1.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 2.2 million shares of worth $2.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.56 million shares of worth $2.88 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.