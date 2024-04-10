Why Should National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) Be In Your Portfolio?

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $487.76M, closed the recent trade at $5.03 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The NCMI stock price is -29.03% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 74.35% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.17K shares.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NCMI stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 11.13%. Year-to-date, National Cinemedia Inc shares have moved 21.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) have changed 30.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.83.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that National Cinemedia Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 108.82%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.70% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.67 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $34.9 million and $64.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.70% for the current quarter and -16.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.55% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -99.81% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.33%.

NCMI Dividends

National Cinemedia Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.98% with a share float percentage of 77.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Cinemedia Inc having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays Plc with over 0.74 million shares worth more than $2.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Barclays Plc held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Standard General L.P., with the holding of over 0.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.32 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.