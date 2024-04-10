Why Invest In VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.59B, closed the last trade at $4.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The VFS stock price is -2168.29% off its 52-week high price of $93.00 and 3.41% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Sporting -1.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VFS stock price touched $4.10 or saw a rise of 14.76%. Year-to-date, VinFast Auto Ltd. shares have moved -51.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) have changed -21.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VinFast Auto Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.38%, compared to 14.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 127.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $499.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $570.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

VFS Dividends

VinFast Auto Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.