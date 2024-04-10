Why Invest In Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Stock?

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.97B, closed the recent trade at $42.96 per share which meant it lost -$2.04 on the day or -4.53% during that session. The RDDT stock price is -74.35% off its 52-week high price of $74.90 and -2.42% below the 52-week low of $44.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.05 million shares.

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) trade information

Sporting -4.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RDDT stock price touched $42.96 or saw a rise of 12.65%. Year-to-date, Reddit Inc. shares have moved -14.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

RDDT Dividends

Reddit Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.01% with a share float percentage of 1.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reddit Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.