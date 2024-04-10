Why Buy Stock In VIA optronics AG ADR (VIAO)?

VIA optronics AG ADR (NYSE:VIAO) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.95M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -56.11% during that session. The VIAO stock price is -645.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and -77.5% below the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11480.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.24K shares.

VIA optronics AG ADR (NYSE:VIAO) trade information

Sporting -56.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VIAO stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 57.79%. Year-to-date, VIA optronics AG ADR shares have moved -49.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIA optronics AG ADR (NYSE:VIAO) have changed -56.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 6660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

VIA optronics AG ADR (VIAO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $53.71 million and $49.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.10% for the current quarter and 14.00% for the next.

VIAO Dividends

VIA optronics AG ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VIA optronics AG ADR (NYSE:VIAO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.25% with a share float percentage of 11.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VIA optronics AG ADR having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 1.61 million shares worth more than $0.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Royce & Associates LP held 7.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 3.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.54% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.