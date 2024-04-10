Why Buy Stock In Roku Inc (ROKU)?

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 3.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.02B, closed the last trade at $62.85 per share which meant it gained $2.0 on the day or 3.29% during that session. The ROKU stock price is -73.17% off its 52-week high price of $108.84 and 17.87% above the 52-week low of $51.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.06 million shares.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Sporting 3.29% in the green in last session, when the ROKU stock price touched $62.85 or saw a rise of 0.57%. Year-to-date, Roku Inc shares have moved -31.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have changed -2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Roku Inc (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roku Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.89%, compared to 25.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.80% and 35.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.60%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $851.7 million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $934.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $708.49 million and $773.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.20% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -126.17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 61.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.00%.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.12% with a share float percentage of 85.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roku Inc having a total of 795 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 11.4 million shares worth more than $728.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $736.95 million and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.19% shares in the company for having 7.69 million shares of worth $542.53 million while later fund manager owns 4.45 million shares of worth $428.27 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.58% of company’s outstanding stock.