Why Buy Stock In Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)?

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.70B, closed the last trade at $9.64 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 3.43% during that session. The CRK stock price is -38.9% off its 52-week high price of $13.39 and 26.66% above the 52-week low of $7.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.80 million shares.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Sporting 3.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRK stock price touched $9.64 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Comstock Resources, Inc. shares have moved 8.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have changed 13.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.52.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comstock Resources, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.96%, compared to -4.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $362.94 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $347.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $489.58 million and $347.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -25.90% for the current quarter and -0.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -91.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.38 at a share yield of 3.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.59% with a share float percentage of 114.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Resources, Inc. having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.51 million shares worth more than $168.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.29 million and represent 3.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 6.89 million shares of worth $84.51 million while later fund manager owns 6.2 million shares of worth $68.44 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.