Why Acquire Shares Of TechnipFMC plc (FTI)?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 5.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.34B, closed the last trade at $26.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The FTI stock price is -3.7% off its 52-week high price of $27.16 and 51.74% above the 52-week low of $12.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 million shares.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FTI stock price touched $26.19 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved 30.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 18.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 157.78%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.50%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.99 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.19 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.72 billion and $1.97 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.60% for the current quarter and 11.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 155.16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.90%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report on April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 0.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.25% with a share float percentage of 100.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 515 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 44.73 million shares worth more than $743.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 35.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $594.48 million and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.38% shares in the company for having 14.79 million shares of worth $245.76 million while later fund manager owns 7.0 million shares of worth $116.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.