When Will Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Be Worth Investing In?

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 2.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.56M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.12% during that session. The NCPL stock price is -2000.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.73 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 484.01K shares.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Sporting 7.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NCPL stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 8.45%. Year-to-date, Netcapital Inc shares have moved -39.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) have changed -14.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Netcapital Inc (NCPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Netcapital Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -139.71%, compared to 16.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.51% over the past 5 years.

NCPL Dividends

Netcapital Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.67% with a share float percentage of 20.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netcapital Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.28 million shares worth more than $1.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bard Associates Inc. held 43.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.42 million and represent 12.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 45304.0 shares of worth $50196.0 while later fund manager owns 4756.0 shares of worth $6943.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.