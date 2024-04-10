When Will EBay Inc.. (EBAY) Be Worth Investing In?

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.92B, closed the last trade at $51.96 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The EBAY stock price is -1.87% off its 52-week high price of $52.93 and 28.46% above the 52-week low of $37.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.89 million shares.

Sporting 0.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EBAY stock price touched $51.96 or saw a rise of 1.63%. Year-to-date, EBay Inc. shares have moved 19.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have changed 3.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Figures show that EBay Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.20%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.10% and 10.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.53 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.51 billion and $2.51 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.80% for the current quarter and 2.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 10.09% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.68%.

EBay Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.02 at a share yield of 1.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.