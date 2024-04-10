When Is Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Going To Be Good Investment?

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.73B, closed the last trade at $75.05 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The CYTK stock price is -46.9% off its 52-week high price of $110.25 and 65.38% above the 52-week low of $25.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 million shares.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Sporting 1.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CYTK stock price touched $75.05 or saw a rise of 0.87%. Year-to-date, Cytokinetics Inc shares have moved -10.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) have changed 14.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.94.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cytokinetics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 145.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.43%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.40% and 16.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $970k for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $950k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.61 million and $5.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -79.00% for the current quarter and -83.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.79% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 18.18% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.03% with a share float percentage of 115.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cytokinetics Inc having a total of 466 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.36 million shares worth more than $501.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.76 million and represent 12.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 6.48 million shares of worth $190.95 million while later fund manager owns 3.33 million shares of worth $111.21 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.47% of company’s outstanding stock.