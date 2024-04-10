What Is So Great About Core Scientific Inc (CORZ)?

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the last trade at $3.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -6.21% during that session. The CORZ stock price is -92.43% off its 52-week high price of $6.10 and 17.67% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 million shares.

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Sporting -6.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CORZ stock price touched $3.17 or saw a rise of 13.39%. Year-to-date, Core Scientific Inc shares have moved -7.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) have changed -21.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Core Scientific Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry.

CORZ Dividends

Core Scientific Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.53% with a share float percentage of 9.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Core Scientific Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.54 million shares worth more than $21.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 4.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 12.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.32 million and represent 3.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.03% shares in the company for having 14.4 million shares of worth $1.92 million while later fund manager owns 7.51 million shares of worth $9.76 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.