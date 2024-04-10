What Are The Chances Of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Being A Good Investment?

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.91B, closed the recent trade at $19.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The OWL stock price is -3.92% off its 52-week high price of $19.87 and 49.27% above the 52-week low of $9.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.70 million shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Sporting -1.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OWL stock price touched $19.12 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, Blue Owl Capital Inc shares have moved 28.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) have changed 9.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.78.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blue Owl Capital Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.69%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.70% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $476.97 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $509.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $377.4 million and $401.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.40% for the current quarter and 26.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 27.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.41%.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 2.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.17% with a share float percentage of 92.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Owl Capital Inc having a total of 394 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 56.75 million shares worth more than $661.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 12.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 50.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $582.5 million and represent 11.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.85% shares in the company for having 22.03 million shares of worth $256.7 million while later fund manager owns 22.02 million shares of worth $256.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.84% of company’s outstanding stock.